Bell Bank Has $2.17 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 284,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $80,797,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.16. 5,243,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,319. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,957 shares of company stock worth $28,093,253. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.