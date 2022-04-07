Bell Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,025. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

