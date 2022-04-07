Bell Bank Has $25.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,922,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.