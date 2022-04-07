Bell Bank Has $5.60 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Bank boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

AT&T stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,897,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.