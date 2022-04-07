Bell Bank Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 10,691,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,340. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

