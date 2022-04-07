Bell Bank Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

