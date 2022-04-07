Bell Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

