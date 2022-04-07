Bell Bank Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. 2,542,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.