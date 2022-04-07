Bell Bank Invests $6.16 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Ares Capital makes up 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bell Bank owned 0.06% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock remained flat at $$21.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

