Bell Bank Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HBI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 5,835,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

