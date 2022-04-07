Bell Bank Purchases 186 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $16.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $551.26. 438,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.41 and its 200-day moving average is $581.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

