Bell Bank Purchases 44,142 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,142 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $8,318,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,503,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,563,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

