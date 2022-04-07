Bell Bank Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 298.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 320,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 14,199,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110,799. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

