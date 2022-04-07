Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bell Bank increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,044. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.72 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

