Bell Bank Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,743. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

