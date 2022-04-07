BIDR Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $33.79 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

