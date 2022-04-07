Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 131,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

