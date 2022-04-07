ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $127,045.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $922,838.51 and approximately $127,045.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,545.17 or 0.99893192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

