Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $47,728.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

