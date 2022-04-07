Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.82

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.71 million and $146,042.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

