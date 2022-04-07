CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.61. 5,731,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

