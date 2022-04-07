DAOstack Price Tops $0.0235 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $33,737.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

