Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,733 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.85. The stock had a trading volume of 837,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

