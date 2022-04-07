Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.05. 664,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

