Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $721.80. 827,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,440. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $469.80 and a one year high of $725.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $645.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

