DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $7.43 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00017065 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $336,676.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.99 or 0.07383741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.50 or 0.99695753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050986 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.