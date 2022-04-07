Dynamic Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,591.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.09 or 0.07409860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00261415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00771830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.77 or 0.00520224 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00394558 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.