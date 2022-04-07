FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,417 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.07. 2,579,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,536. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.