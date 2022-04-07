FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000.

IWF traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $272.56. 1,689,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

