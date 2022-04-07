FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,180 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 8,015,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

