FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,703 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $254.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.