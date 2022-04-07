FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 18,830,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,599,279. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

