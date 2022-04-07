FDx Advisors Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.28. 1,006,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,980. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

