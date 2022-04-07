FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 18,969,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,171,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.