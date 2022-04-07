FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 162,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 146,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,737,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,226,246. The company has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

