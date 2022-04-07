Financial Analysis: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) versus Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get First United alerts:

This table compares First United and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 25.29% 17.83% 1.37% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

First United has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $78.18 million 1.96 $19.77 million $2.95 7.83 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

First United beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.