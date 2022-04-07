fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.37). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,129. The company has a market capitalization of $941.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

