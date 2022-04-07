Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.91. The company had a trading volume of 250,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,691. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $202.58 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

