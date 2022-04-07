International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

IP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 2,014,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

