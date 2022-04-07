iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,442 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

IDEV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.