Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches Market Cap of $87.95 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $87.95 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $439.74 or 0.01008764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

