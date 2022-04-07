Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $180.50 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $106.80 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $180.50 or 0.00414061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.