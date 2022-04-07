Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $450.71. 5,311,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

