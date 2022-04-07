Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163,920.00

Lympo (LYM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $163,920.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00036009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

