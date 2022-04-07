Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 5,007,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

