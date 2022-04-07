Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,180 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,811. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.