Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.82. 140,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,586. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.