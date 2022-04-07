Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.5% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,657,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

