Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,159 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 284,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.