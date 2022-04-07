Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 955,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 95,127 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,601,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

